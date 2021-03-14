Iran inaugurates 2nd part of Persian Gulf water piping project

The president inaugurated the second part of the giant project through a video conference based in Tehran.

Piping the Persian Gulf water to Kerman is a national project to tackle the water shortage crisis which is a source of great concern for people, farmers and industrialists living and working in Iran's desert cities including Kerman in southern Iran.

About 7,200 billion tomans have been invested in the second part of the 150-km long project.

Sarcheshmeh Copper Mine is located 160 km southwest of Kerman.

The officials have said that water shortage has put the life of 63 percent of people living in the southern Iranian province of Kerman in danger.

The Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman water transfer project will be of great benefit to Gol-Gohar Mining and Industrial Complex in Sirjan, the center of Kerman, and Sarcheshmeh Copper Mine in Rafsanjan, central west of Kerman, as two important industrial plants which are the main target of implementation of the project.

The Persian Gulf water piping project is a giant plan aiming to desalinate water for people in the south of the country and for industrial use as well.

1483**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish