Persian Gulf water piping helps quench Kerman's thirst

To deal with the drought has always been the biggest obstacle to development of desert cities as it threatens agriculture, pillars of economic development, people's life and growth of industrial products.

The officials said that water shortage has put life of 63 percent of people living in southern Iranian province of Kerman in danger.

In years, water shortage in Kerman had been tackled by tankers, but some areas here cannot presently be revived as the water shortage crisis has deepened.

Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman water transfer project will be of great benefit to Gol-Gohar Mining and Industrial Complex in Sirjan, center of Kerman, and Sarcheshmeh Copper Mine in Rafsanjan, central west of Kerman, as two important industrial plants which are the main target of implementation of the project.

Water needed for Gol-Gohar and Sarcheshmeh will be provided after desalination.

At the first phase, the Persian Gulf water piping project daily desalinates 400,000 cubic meters of water in which 406 million euros and 140,000 billion rials investment has been made by the private sector.

Chairman of Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) Board Khodadad Gharibpour has said that the first phase of the 830-km Persian Gulf project on piping water to provinces of Kerman and Hormuzgan in south and Yazd in center of the country will be inaugurated in October thanks to years of efforts taken by the state and private sectors.

Gharibpour has announced that physical progress of the second and third phases of the project has completed 80 percent.

The Persian Gulf water piping project is a giant plan aiming to desalinate water for people in south of the country and for industrial use as well.

1483**1416

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish