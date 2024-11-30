Iran determined to actively contribute to anti-corruption efforts: Official

Kazemi participated in the Second Ministerial Meeting of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities in the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held in Doha on November 27, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Iran has already shown its firm determination to actively participate in regional and international anti-corruption mechanisms through membership in the GLOBE network and the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group, he said.

The complexity of corruption, due to its advanced technologies, transnational nature, and the movement of illicit proceeds across borders, necessitates governments’ cooperation to develop solutions and international mechanisms to combat it effectively, he noted.

The Makkah Convention – which was signed at the Doha meeting -- provides a specialized and legal framework for utilizing national, regional, and international capacities to enhance cooperation among member states in effectively combating corruption, he stated.

Kazemi, who is also the secretary of Iran’s national authority for the convention against corruption, urged other countries to join the Makkah Convention which he described as constructive.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Iran expressed deep solidarity with the brave people of Palestine and Lebanon.

While condemning the atrocities committed by the Zionist regime, including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, Iran stresses the need for unity in holding this aggressive regime accountable to alleviate the suffering of the innocent people in Palestine and Lebanon.

GLOBE, which refers to the Global Leadership and Organizational Behavior Effectiveness research program, assesses cultural and leadership differences and their impact on organizational effectiveness.

