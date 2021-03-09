Women pivotal in defeating US maximum pressure: VP

Speaking to a conference on commemoration of martyr and veteran women, Jahangiri mentioned the difficulties Iranian nations suffered from during the eight-year war, and said that there were women at the time who sacrificed several members of their families.

Describing these women as the symbol of sacrifice, he praised several women attending the conference who had lost 4 to 8 members of their families.

Jahangiri also said that the Iranian women played a double role in the Islamic Revolution history; firstly, sending their family members to the fronts and secondly, participating directly in struggles becoming martyrs and veterans.

