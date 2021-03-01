Zarif warns IAEA Board of Governors over probable wrong move

Zarif made the remarks speaking on the sidelines of Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy session, in reaction to US attempt to issue a resolution against Iran with the IAEA Board of Governors.

He noted that such an attempt with the Board will further confuse the current situation.

“We hope that reason will prevail, otherwise we will have solutions,” Zarif said.

Western media have reported that the US is seeking to present an anti-Iran resolution in the upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Sunday that if the IAEA Board of Governors issues a resolution against Iran, Tehran will reciprocate

