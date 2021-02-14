Revival of JCPOA needs practical steps instead of furor

In recent weeks, European and American officials adopted a demanding tone when it came to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). They take a harsh stance in dealing with Iran's reduction of commitments under the deal and they ignore their inaction in the face of the Trump administration's withdrawal from the JCPOA and its re-imposition of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The inaction from the European side and their practical coordination with former US President Donald Trump in the last three years have suspended the international agreement. On one hand, Europe did not want to obliterate the JCPOA, and on the other hand, they wanted to prevent Iran from reducing its obligations under the accord.

Tehran has paid the most price to preserve the JCPOA. Iran tried to maintain the deal despite the fact that the Trump administration hindered the implementation of the agreement. However, the new US administration, whose officials had played a role in signing the JCPOA, is expected to attempt to revitalize the deal.

The European Troika criticized the Trump administration for its pull-out from the JCPOA, but they have changed their tone after President Joe Biden took office. It seems that the E3 is concerned about the US returning to the deal because the Europeans have put forward irrelevant issues and issued critical statements that show they are trying to play the role of a stumbling block in the way of reviving the nuclear accord.

Germany, Britain and France issued a joint statement, writing that they are very concerned about recent verification by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) respecting the production of metal uranium in Iran.

The European Troika claimed that Tehran does not have any non-military justification for such activities, calling on Iran to stop these activities without any delay and avoid taking new steps in line with non-compliance to its obligations.

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to the statement, writing on his Twitter account: "Have our E3 partners ever read para (paragraph) 36 of JCPOA & Iran's many letters on that basis? By what logic is the onus on IRAN to stop its remedial measures undertaken a full year after the US withdrew from - and continues to violate - the JCPOA? What have E3 done to fulfill their duties?"

A spokesperson of the US State Department interviewed with The Washington Free Beacon, claiming that Iran has taken dangerous steps, urging the Islamic Republic to revise the recent acts.

The metal uranium is being utilized in the industrial and medical sectors. The inauguration of metal uranium at the Isfahan nuclear facility has nothing to do with producing nuclear weapons. However, the Western powers resort to any pretext to undermine Iran's activities in this respect, while they have done nothing tangible to revive the JCPOA.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani emphasized that the Islamic Republic abides by its commitments. The country has repeatedly proved it is a trustworthy partner in any agreement.

The other signatories to the JCPOA should show their real determination to comply with their obligations under the deal and stop merely expressing concern on Iran's activities because such a stance will not resolve any problem. The expectation that Tehran should stop rolling back its commitments is not logical; so, Iran is not expected to accept such a demand, because it was the US that pulls out of the JCPOA and violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish