Contemporary Iranian literature explained at Spanish summit

The meeting was held in Spain on the initiative of Iran's cultural attaché to Madrid Mohammad Mehdi Ahmadi.

Ahmadi made the remarks at the beginning of the meeting.

Referring to Sohrab Sepehri's status as a prominent poet, writer, and painter in contemporary Iran, he said that Sepehri's poems have been translated into various languages, including English, Spanish, French and Italian.

Professors at Iranian and Spanish universities also talked about their views.

The webinar was held on Friday, January 22, 2020, at the presence of Iran's cultural attaché, and two university professors from Iran and Spain.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish