Qalibaf terms Palestinian cause as 21st century's ideal for Muslim world

Today, no issue is as important as the liberation of The Quds for the Muslim world, Qalibaf pointed out.

The US-Zionist plot known as the Deal of the Century has failed, he further noted.

Awakening nations with a rich Islamic culture will not let the Zionists take over the region, he underlined.

Iranian parliament speaker underscored that the enemies are seeking to target the unity of the Islamic Ummah through imposing sanctions, taking unilateral actions, threatening, and intimidating.

No one witnesses the support and assistance of the oppressed people of Palestine, he said, adding a few rulers are helping Zionist settlement projects through ignoring the rights of the Palestinians by establishing political, economic, commercial and even military-security relations.

