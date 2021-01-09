Iran opens carpet gallery in China to commemorate 50th anniversary of relations

According to the consulate general of Iran in Shanghai, the gallery was opened with the cooperation of Bordbar Cultural Foundation, Mahan Air, and Shanghai Art Museum.

The event will go on for a month. Iranian Consul General in Shanghai Ramezan Parvaz attended the inauguration ceremony.

Parvaz said on the sidelines of the ceremony that other cultural and art ceremonies are to be held in Shanghai and its neighboring provinces on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Iran-China diplomatic relations.

