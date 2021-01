"A rogue president who sought vengeance against his OWN people has been doing much worse to our people-and others- in the past 4 years," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"What's disturbing is that the same man has the UNCHECKED authority to start a nuclear war; a security concern for the entire int'l community," he added.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish