Iran diplomat terms US sanctions as crime against humanity

Sanctions which have created obstacles to Iran's fight with the pandemic are crimes against humanity, Qaribi said in an interview with Venezuelan teleSUR TV network on Monday.

On improvement of human rights in Iran, the diplomat highlighted Iran's human rights achievements; saying that there are active civil mechanism in Iran for fighting any possible violation of human rights.

Further, he said that the western approach of double-standard and use the human rights as tools against Iran are destructive.

He said that Iran prefers national currencies in business with its business partners to replace the US dollar from international trade, adding that it shows governments' long-term plan for countering the next US sanctions and take initiative to minimize the impact of the US economic sanctions.

Turning to the issue of first anniversary of assassination of former Qods Force commander Lt General Qaaem Soleimani on January 3, the ambassador said Soleimani was the greatest anti-terrorism General.

Gen Soleimani stood against the threat posed to global peace and security by ISIS, he added.

His anti-terrorist efforts led to defeat of the terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS), the diplomat added.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - separately leaving Baghdad airport in two motorcades were targeted in a US terrorist attack on January 3, 2020.

