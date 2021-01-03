Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on January 3

** IRAN DAILY

-- First F-class power plant comes on stream in Iran: TPPH

Iran’s first state-run F-class power plant has been put into operation in southern Hormozgan Province, an official with Iran’s Thermal Power Plant Holding (TPPH) announced.

“The first gas unit of Hengam power plant with a capacity of 307 megawatts (MW) has become operational in southern province of Hormuzgan as Iran’s first F-class power plant,” TPPH Executor of Combined-Cycle Power Plants Project Alireza Nasrollahi said.

-- Iran’s 10-month exports to five EU states over €490m

Iran’s total exports to top five European partners, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Belgium, stood at €493.7 million during the 10 months of 2020, showing a seven percent rise compared with the similar period last year.

According to Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), Germany was the biggest destination of Iranian exports with more than €223.1 million, IRNA reported.

It was followed by the Netherlands with €110.3 million, Italy with €84.7 million, Spain with €45.2 million and Belgium with €30.4 million worth of imports from January till October.

-- Iranian embassies in Scandinavia mark first martyrdom anniversary of General Soleimani

Iranian embassies in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in separate statements marked the first anniversary of the US assassination of Iran’s top General Qassem Soleimani.

Iran›s Embassy in Denmark said that assassination of General Soleimani is a flagrant violation of international law.

“When the US government assassination of General Qassem Soleimani was first announced, US President Donald Trump, boasted the attack had taken place on his order and took credit for the extra-judicial killing of a top official of a sovereign state in the capital of another sovereign state,” the statement read.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Salehi: Iran to Start 20% Uranium Enrichment Soon

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi said Saturday the Islamic Republic will soon resume uranium enrichment up to 20 percent.

"God willing, we will start 20% [enrichment] soon,” he told national television Friday night.

The decision comes after the Iranian parliament passed a bill, dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, which was written later into the law.

Salehi said the government and his organization are obliged to implement the law.

--Iran Capable of Sinking U.S. Aircraft Carriers

A top military adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned the United States Saturday to avoid making any mistakes, saying Iran is capable of striking U.S. aircraft carriers so hard that they would go down like submarines.

"Iran is capable of turning U.S. aircraft carriers into submarines in a few hours,” Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi warned, but at the same time he expressed hope that nothing would happen in the final weeks of U.S. President Donald Trump’s presidency.

--Iran to Give ‘Strong’ Response to Enemy Action

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) chief General Hussein Salami vowed Saturday to respond to any "action the enemy takes,” in a visit to a strategic Persian Gulf island, amid rising tensions with the U.S.

General Salami was speaking on the eve of the first anniversary of the U.S. assassination of top Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani in a Baghdad drone strike on January 3, 2020."We are here today to evaluate and be assured of our powerful capabilities at sea and against enemies who sometimes boast... and threaten,” Gen. Salami said according to the IRGC’s official website Sepahnews.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran-EAEU trade reaches $1.4b in 8 months

The value of non-oil trade between Iran and the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reached $1.4 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19-November 20, 2020), data released by Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) showed.

Based on the mentioned data, Iran exported 1.8 million tons of commodities worth $639 million to the EAEU members in the period under review, registering a 20 percent fall in terms of weight and a six-percent decline in terms of value. Trade with Eurasia accounted for 2.8 percent of the country’s total non-oil trade in the mentioned period.

-- Gasoline exports stand at $1.4b in 7 months

Iran exported over $1.4 billion worth of gasoline in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21, 2020).

The country exported nearly $490 million worth of the mentioned commodity during the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19, 2020).

The significant increase in the country’s gasoline production and exports comes despite the fact that nearly two years ago Iran was an importer of the strategic product, shipping in over 4.5 million liters per day of gasoline.

-- Royal bas-relief being restored, preserved for future generations

A preservation and restoration project has been commenced on a Sassanid-era (224-651 CE) royal bas-relief in Naqsh-e Rostam, a massive royal rock-hewn necropolis, situated near Persepolis in Fars province, southern Iran.

The bas-relief, which depicts Iranian king Bahram II (r.276-293) and a number of his courtiers, has been damaged due to environmental factors such as rain, wind, changing temperatures, CHTN quoted Hamid Fadai, director of the world heritage site of Persepolis as saying on Saturday.

