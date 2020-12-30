Iran hails Indonesia, Pakistan, Algeria for anti-Zionist, pro-Palestinian stances

Saying that the stances of the three Muslim countries is a real symbol of resistance and opposition against various plots of the Zionist regime, the Iranian lawmakers in a statement commemorated the anniversary of Gaza Strip’s 22-day war with the Zionist regime (27 December 2008) in which 1,500 innocent Palestinians lost their lives and hundreds of more were maimed by Israel’s prohibited weaponry.

The Iranian parliament supported Algerian Parliament’s criminalization of any kind of normalization of relations with the Zionist regime and praised honorable stances of Pakistan’s and Indonesia’s parliaments against pressures to normalize ties with the occupiers of the Holy Quds.

The statement also hoped that the other Muslim countries would follow these countries and support the oppressed people of Palestine.

The Iranian Parliament's Foreign Policy and National Security Commission reminded that compromise with the Zionist regime would have no effect, except for notoriety and contempt for those who compromise.

Palestine belongs to Palestinians and it is their rights to decide for their own government and fate, the statement said, adding that the only way out of the present crisis caused by the Israeli occupation, terrorism, and violations is Iran’s proposition for holding a plebiscite on the issue, which was planned in the framework of Islamic Revolution Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s opinion and was registered in the United Nations.

