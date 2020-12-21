JCPOA and new moves at international scene

However, opposition and destructive moves, too, are seen in both sides. For instance, the assassination of nuclear top expert Fakhrizadeh and Iran’s declaration that it is planning to set up new generation centrifuges in Natanz in the near futures, or the Iranian Parliament’s new law that urges the government to exit from the JCPOA and UN Atomic Energy additional protocols voluntary implementation.

Meanwhile, the reactions in Iran, especially by the government that announced the ratification of this new law under the prevailing conditions is contrary to preservation of national interests led to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) managing director’s comments in an interview said if such moves (as increasing the level of uranium enrichment, or not allowing the IAEA inspectors to enter Iran) are implemented, Iran’s deviations from the acceptance time of JCPOA will get to the maximum level.

In the meantime, the three European countries have issued a communique in which they have warned that under the prevailing conditions and given the election of Biden, the chance for diplomacy in the Iranian nuclear program could be put at stake by inappropriate moves.

Yet, the stands adopted by the Supreme Leader of Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani - that if we can make moves to remove the sanctions, even an hour’s delay in doing so is not logical - sent an important message to foreigners that Iran intends to choose the diplomatic path for the termination of sanctions.

After this message was transmitted by Iran, the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed hope that after the Biden administration will take charge in Washington negotiations on JCPOA will restart. In an interesting remark, he criticized Trump, saying that his policies have raised the nuclear disaster threats in the world.

Another related development was the convening of the 7th Joint Commission of 4+1 deputy foreign ministers. The European sides of the JCPOA in that commission asked Iran to return to its full commitments in the framework of JCPOA. The member countries expressed hope that after Biden will take charge the United States will immediately return to the JCPOA.

The moves made between Iran, the 4+1 other member states, and the IAEA and the shaped consensus indicate the need for returning to the diplomacy path on the Iranian nuclear program. Meanwhile, the new US administration’s announced inclination to get the United States back to JCPOA commitments and terminate the sanctions (although those moves might not be possible rapidly and urgently), can again pave the way for solving problems more smoothly.

Such an event will probably have opponents inside the JCPOA member countries but since the will of the main parties is focused on solving the existing problems, obstacles on the path can definitely be removed.

The noteworthy points in this respect include:

Therefore, the US return to the JCPOA, the termination of sanctions, and the 5+1 countries’ abiding by their JCPOA commitments towards Iran can help improve things.

The second point is given the newly-raised issues including the missiles’ subject, or the regional developments, it seems like the logical stand in this respect is focusing on the full implementation of everyone’s full commitments until making sure about the implementation of the agreement that is the result of many years of negotiations as a first move.

The existing problems increased because the US quitted the JCPOA after which talks on other new issues, or deciding not to focus on them can be made.

The 3rd point is that keeping in mind the short time left till the end of the parliament ratification the remaining sides in the JCPOA can be summoned to begin the negotiations and not wait for the new US administration to take charge.

