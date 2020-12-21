Israel, S. Arabia to continue sabotaging JCPOA implementation: US columnist

Conn Hallinan, columnist for Foreign Policy In Focus, told IRNA that there are positive signs of the United States' strategy change in dealing with Iran, warning that the policy of reducing tensions is facing a stumbling block, which comprises foes both in the United States and in the West Asia region.

As to US President-elect Joe Biden' plan to lift multilateral sanctions imposed by incumbent President Donald Trump against the Iranian nation, Hallinan expressed hope that it would not be very hard, but the Saudi and Israeli lobbyists would do their best to spoil the plan.

Saudis hope that they could be involved in a potential negotiation on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which seems to be an ambitious demand that is unacceptable by not only Iran, but also Russia, China, Germany and the United Nations, the analyst noted.

Depicting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' call for inclusion of Iran's ballistic missile program in any new agreement as a kind of violation of the initial deal, Hallinan stipulated that these missiles are Iranians' only tool to respond to Israel's missile threats.

He argued that any new condition would complicate the situation, urging that all anti-Iran sanctions should be lifted.

Answering a question on the presence of Antony Blinken, John Kerry and Jake Sullivan among Biden's proposed cabinet team, the columnist said that Blinken supported the JCPOA and that is a positive sign; however, these politicians backed military strikes against Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria; so, there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic.

The United States' upcoming administration wants to revive the nuclear agreement, but they are not expected to pursue amicable ties in dealing with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he mentioned.

However, Hallinan concluded, Biden may urge Saudi Arabia to stop sabotaging Iran's nuclear deal, but Riyadh may not accept it and on the other hand, the Israelis and the American republicans would insist on their support for the Saudis and get in the way of implementing the international agreement.

