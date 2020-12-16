Russia: JCPAO parties voice readiness for its full implementation

"The meeting of the Joint Commission on #JCPOA is over. The participants confirmed their firm commitment to the nuclear deal, as well as readiness to undertake intensive diplomatic efforts to ensure its full implementation," he tweeted on Wednesday.

The 17th meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting kicked off today (Wednesday) with participation of the Iranian delegations and the P4+1 group via videoconference.

The main topic was how to implement the JCPOA to deal with challenges concerning the deal.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi led the Iranian delegation in the meeting.

He said during the meeting that Iran cannot pay all the costs of implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) due to the illegal behavior of other parties.

Referring to some media hype made by Europe in recent days, Araghchi stressed that the three European governments, which call themselves adherence to democracy and its rules, should not expect the Iranian government to ignore the principles of democracy and not enforce the law passed by the Parliament of Iran.

He added that the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed and obliged to implement the approvals of the Parliament after their legal proceedings.

Protesting the recent positions of the three European governments, he also noted that three European governments condemned the legal punishment of a criminal instead of condemning the savage assassination of Iran's leading nuclear scientist.

