Iran ups exports to 15 neighboring states by 50% in 8 months

Isfahan, Dec 11, IRNA -- Minister of Industries, Mining and Trade Alireza Razm-Hosseini said on Thursday that Iran's exports to the 15 neighboring countries have increased by 50 percent over the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020-November 21, 2020).

In a meeting with economic activists of Isfahan province, he added that the figure will further increase by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2021).

Describing exporters as economic combatants, he added that major factories will be free to sell currency in the Integrated Forex Deals System, locally known as Nima.

Noting that industry and mining have grown well in the past eight months, he said that 17 industrial items experienced grown over  the past eight months, hoping that the country would be advanced to its main position with the help of economic actors, private sector and producers.

