10m-ton surge in petrochemicals production amid economic war against Iran

The petrochemical industry is one of the most important industrial sectors in Iran since it requires less investment for launching and can bring about more added value.

So developing the petrochemical industry in upstream, midstream and downstream sectors has been considered as important over the last few years.

The second phase of the surge in the petrochemical industry will be materialized by next year increasing the capacity of production to 100 million tons.

Earlier, Iranian Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh referred to the inauguration of 17 petrochemi9cal projects during the current Iranian year, saying the second phase of the surge will increase the value of products to $25b.

He also hailed progress in the third phase which he said will bring about $37b growth in the value of products.

Inauguration of six petrochemical projects including Miandoab, Kaveh, Middle East Kimiaye Pars Company,

The implementation of the Lorestan Catalyst Unit, Bushehr Petrochemical and Lordegan Petrochemicals has added 10 million tons to the capacity of petrochemical production.

Products of these six projects worth about $1.5b.

This year, 17 projects were put into operation, and one of the most important projects, the Lordegan Petrochemical Complex, will be inaugurated by video conference on November 26 in the presence of President Rouhani.

Lordegan Urea and Ammonia Petrochemical Company, which has successfully passed its trial period, will be inaugurated on November 26, expected to bring in $240 million annually.

Lordegan Petrochemical Company is a subsidiary of Iranian Investment Petrochemical Group, located 55km off the city of Lordegan, western Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province.

In addition to Lordegan Petrochemical, two projects of the National Iranian Oil Company will also be inaugurated today via videoconference by President Rouhani.

These two projects include the construction of a mobile processing facility at the South Azadegan Oilfield and the construction of storage facilities and gas condensate measuring stations in the South Pars Gas Field.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish