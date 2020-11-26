Iranian, Turkish envoys discuss Karabakh situation in Azerbaijan

Mousavi said in a tweet that the sides also exchanged views on bilateral relations and relations with Azerbaijan as well as the latest situation in Karabakh.

The dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh started in 1988 and led to a military conflict in 1992. Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed clashes on the border in early October, blaming one another for the violence.

Nagorno-Karabakh has been a centerpiece of the dispute between the two countries over the past decades.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish