Iran, Kazakhstan joint webinar held on Tuesday

The webinar was attended by a group of researchers from Iran's Foreign Ministry's Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) and Kazakhstan's Institute of World Economics and Politics (IWEP).

Head of IPIS Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour and IWEP Director Yerzhan Saltybayev and Iran's Ambassador to Nur-Sultan Majid Saber delivered lectures during inauguration of the event.

Iranian and Kazakh scholars have praised holding of such scientific, research and study meetings as necessary to increase interactions between Iran and Kazakhstan in all fields.

8072**2050

