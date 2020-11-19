Chinese, Russian FMs review ways to protect JCPOA

China and Russia are members of the JCPOA and they oppose US unilateral sanctions on Iran, calling for practical measures to protect the JCPOA and respect United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 endorsing the JCPOA and lifting all the sanctions already imposed by the UNSC on Iran over Iran’s nuclear program.

The two top diplomats on a phone call discussed the latest developments concerning the two countries’ strategic cooperation that is expanding under the dire situation caused corona pandemic, according to a statement issued by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They also discussed issues of mutual interest, including the Chinese initiative "One Belt, One Road", as well as China and Russia’s previous agreements about the plan to expand Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

