Fars prov. attracts $466m foreign investment

Speaking to IRNA, Haleh Fooladfar said the southern Iran province with $466m, Khuzestan with $365m and Yazd with $346m foreign investment during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20) are standing on the first to third places respectively.

She noted that 785 industrial plans worth 27,000 billion tomans, providing jobs for 1,927 people, have been started in Fars.

She also referred to unprecedented and important plans like second phase of south aluminium plant (with capacity of 300,000 tons aluminium ingot per year), cement and Kaveh sodium carbonate plant and finalizing steel production circle which have been started by private sector investment or by attracting foreign investment.

She went on to say that many efforts have so far been made for attracting and encouraging foreign investment in the province.

Fooladfar reiterated that despite all limitations caused by international sanctions foreign investment has so far experienced positive growth.

