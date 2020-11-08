Int'l researchers to discuss doctrine of 'Good Governance'

Researchers and elites attended the 8th International Symposium on World Doctrine of Ghadir and the Global Village of Knowledge in Mazandaran Province, northern Iran, for brainstorming on 'Good Governance'.

Mazandaran University is holding the conference under the health protocols due to pandemic. Some participated in the event through video-conference.

Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Syria, Turkey and Malaysia are some participating states.

International Symposium on World Doctrine of Ghadir and the Global Village of Knowledge which had to be held eight months ago was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Khadir Khumm is a place in Saudi Arabia where Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) introduced Imam Ali - the first Imam of Infallible Household - as his successor.

