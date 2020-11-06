Diplomat: Silk Road helps boost Iran-China trade

Speaking in a meeting on Belt and Road Initiative members, Parvaz highlighted the strategic and international importance of the Silk Road.

Thanks to its strategic position in West Asia, its rich civilization and its longstanding relations with China, Iran plays major role in the framework of Belt and Road Initiative, he noted.

The event was organized by Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association and on the sidelines of China International Import Expo.

Some 28 Iranian knowledge-based companies and businessmen in carpet, artifact, dried fruit and cultural field attended the event.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and large number of Chinese analysts believe that Iran's role in the new Silk Road is special, effective and important.

China's Jinping introduced the 'One Belt, One Road' initiative, a plan to link China with Asia, Africa and Europe via a network of ports, railways and roads in 2013.

Iran, enjoying appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime routes, can be an important gateway for great eastern economic partners like India and China.

The Silk Road project is not a political plan, but a move to develop cooperation among countries and establish peace and security.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish