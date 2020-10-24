Colossal challenges can be overcome with global solidarity, cooperation: Guterres

According to the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran, the UN Secretary-General in his message said that the 75th anniversary of the United Nations falls in the middle of a global pandemic, Our founding mission is more critical than ever and to promote human dignity. Protect human rights. Respect international law. And save humanity from war.

“We face colossal challenges. With global solidarity and cooperation, we can overcome them. That’s what the United Nations is all about,” Guterres said. UN Day, observed on October 24, marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and its founding Charter.

“We face colossal challenges. With global solidarity and cooperation, we can overcome them. That’s what the United Nations is all about,” Guterres said. UN Day, observed on October 24, marks the anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of the UN Charter. The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and its founding Charter.

Guterres added that when the pandemic hit, he called for a global ceasefire. “In our world today, we have one common enemy: COVID-19. Now is the time for a stepped-up push for peace to achieve a global ceasefire. The clock is ticking,” he added. Sounding an alarm on climate emergency, he said the whole world must be mobilized to reach carbon neutrality — net zero emissions of greenhouse gasses by 2050.

He called on nations to build on progress and lauded the “remarkable global” collaboration under way for a safe, affordable and accessible COVID-19 vaccine for all. October 24 is also being commemorated as International Day of Diplomats by some diplomats around the world.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish