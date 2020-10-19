Iran-Ukraine political talks chaired by Araghchi, Yenin

During the second meeting of political talks between the two parties, Araghchi and Yenin discussed a range of bilateral topics.

In this round of political talks, the two sides reviewed the latest developments in mutual relations in various political, economic, cultural, educational, and consular affairs areas and considered ways to strengthen and expand ties.

In this political meeting, the two sides also discussed some significant regional and international issues, including developments related to the JCPOA, unilateral and illegal US sanctions against Iran, current developments in the region, national and international impacts, and consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak and ways to fight it.

The first round of talks was held on July 30-31, 2020, under the supervision of deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Mohsen Baharvand, in Kiev, Ukraine.

Iranian delegation met with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Yenin and the Ukrainian expert delegation, various technical and legal aspects of the air disaster were examined and it was also agreed to continue talks for the settlement of the issues.

The appointment of expert groups and the timing of the second round of talks in Tehran in October were among the most important agreements reached in the first round of talks.

During the meeting with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, the two sides stressed the need to maintain bilateral relations, and settlement of the issue of the plane crash quickly.

Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 bound for Kiev crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport in January, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish