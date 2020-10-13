Envoy: Iran, Mexico resolved to broaden ties in future

“My mission in Mexico is over. I appreciate President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Zarif who trusted me and it was an honor for me to serve my country," Hosseini tweeted.

He further noted that he will remember the fond memories of his stay in Mexico.

In related remarks in late October 2019, the Iranian ambassador to Mexico said that Tehran and Mexico City have common concerns and stances on international issues, adding that both countries are willing to cooperate in international organizations.

Hosseini made the remarks in a meeting with President of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico Congress of the Union Laura Rojas Hernández.

Mohammad Taqi Hosseini said that Tehran is seeking to maintain friendly relations with Mexico City and Latin American states as well.

He called for developing ties between the two countries.

Expressing satisfaction over the formation of the Iran friendship group in the Mexican Congress of the Union, he said that more cooperation between Iranian and Mexican parliaments can have an important impact on promoting relations between the two countries in political, economic, and cultural fields.

