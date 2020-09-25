Iran dismisses EU's joint statement to Human Rights Council as "unacceptable"

"The statement adopts a selective approach and is invalid, as it is fundamentally in contravention to the promotional approach to human rights," he reiterated.

Describing any abuse of human rights mechanisms and interference in Iran's internal affairs as unacceptable, Khatibzadeh said that it is not something new that some European countries are indifferent and silent in the face of the biggest human rights violations by themselves and their allies.

They are competing in selling weapons worth billions of dollars to Saudi Arabia and regional dictators to kill the defenseless Yemenis, he said.

While they call repression of protests, killing of blacks, massacre of minorities, especially Muslims, persecution of prisoners and repression of migrants within the borders of the union as law enforcement, they consider fulfillment of judicial actions under criminal law by a competent court in other countries a violation of human rights, he said.

This double-standard approach shows lack of honesty of this group of countries in supporting human rights and political use of this concept, Khatibzadeh said.

The spokesman further maintained that promoting human rights at the national, regional and international levels within the framework of religious obligations and adherence to the Constitution, domestic laws and international treaties, is one of the permanent priorities of Iran and in practice, the Islamic Republic is also committed to comply with it.

At the same time, it advises some European states seeking to announce their intentions in the form of the European Union to put the pursuit of improving human rights among themselves and their regional allies on a serious agenda, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish