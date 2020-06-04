Jun 4, 2020, 7:32 PM
Official: Khorramshahr port interlinked with Iraqi ports

Abadan, June 4, IRNA – Managing Director of Khorramshahr Ports and Maritime Office said on Thursday that all maritime activities of Khorramshahr port have been interlinked with Iraqi ports in a bid to control and safeguard Arvand waterway.

Referring to increase in the number of ships commute to Iraq and the international nature of Arvand, Noorollah Asaadi said that interlinked activities of Khorramshahr Port with Iraqi ports will ensure maritime security.  

With regard to stopping exports ships returning from Persian Gulf states after coronavirus outbreak, he said that ships carrying export products were not permitted to enter Kuwait.

They were waiting in Khorramshahr Port for months, he said, adding that the cargo is now being unloaded to be packed again.  

Thanks to its strategic position and its nearness to significant markets like Iraq and Kuwait, Khorramshahr Port is one of the most important trade ports for exporting goods to Persian Gulf states.

