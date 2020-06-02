Special pamphlet published in Athens to commemorate Imam Khomeini

According to the cultural attaché of Iran in Athens, a special ceremony is held every year to mark the occasion. But this year due to the outbreak of potentially fatal coronavirus, the meetings and ceremonies were cancelled.

Ali-Mohammad Helmi stated that the pamphlet includes articles about Imam Khomeini’s life, campaign against Shah, and political and social approaches in Greek and in English.

He said that ideas ow Western intellectuals about the charismatic leader of the Islamic Revolution have been reviewed in the editorial section of the pamphlet.

He said Imam Khomeini’s honor, simple life, charisma, and decisiveness in decision-making introduced the Revolution to the world.

9417**1416

