Iranian border guards help Turkmenistan quell fire

Commander of Atrak Border Regiment of Golestan Colonel Mohammad-Reza Saravani told IRNA about the news on Sunday.

The fire started on Saturday on the border point between Iran and Turkmenistan, the colonel said.

Soon after the announcement of the start of the fire, the Iranian border guard forces went to help the neighboring country contain it, he added.

Iranian guards entered Turkmen soil to contain the fire after receiving permission from Turkmenistan, the colonel noted.

Based on a mutual agreement reached between the two countries last year, the Iranian and Turkmen border guards will help reach other quelling possible fires, Saravani said.

Atrak River is located in Golestan Province, north Iran, also in the southeastern part of the Caspian Sea.

