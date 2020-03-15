Peaceful initiatives to be supported to solve crisis: ex-Pakistani envoy

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Jalil Abbas Jilani said that Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) would be helpful in bringing peace in the region.

Former Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary said that Pakistan is concerned about tensions that have generated in the PGCC states vis-à-vis Iran but I think some kind of modus operandi has to be found between countries of the region to settle their issues on the basis of sovereign equality and also for economic cooperation that would benefit not only Iran but other countries of the region as well.

Senior Director at the Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CASS) said having served in Washington for a number of years and having represented Iranian interests in Washington as a ambassador of Pakistan, I think Pakistan’s position has always been that Iran-US nuclear issue should be settled in accordance with peaceful negotiations.

“I think Pakistan has always supported the negotiations between Iran and the P5+1 which culminated in the signing of the JCPOA which provided a good framework for bringing an end to this issue that had developed between the two countries,” said the former envoy.

He added this region cannot afford any new tensions as instability in Afghanistan for last 40 years has brought lot of instability in our region.

“We hope that Afghanistan stabilizes following the signing of the agreement that has taken place between Taliban and the US,” the expert said.

He said: We feel that all regional countries should also play a constructive role so that ultimate peace is established within Afghanistan.

Jalil Abbas Jilani went on to say Iran is a very important country you know that Iran and Pakistan enjoy very strong relationship. “There is commonality of views between Iran and Pakistan on variety of issues including the Kashmir dispute,” he said.

Former ambassador added even on Afghanistan we have regular consultations and we have very strong reason to believe that Iran endorses Pakistan’s position on Afghanistan issue.

“Pakistan has played very constructive role for bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he viewed.

