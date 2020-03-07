Russia voices readiness for cooperation with Iran in cyber security

Volin, also Russian head of Iran-Russia Media Cooperation, made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali late on Saturday.

Volin expressed satisfaction over the issues discussed during the second meeting of Iran-Russia Media Cooperation Committee in January and described the cooperation as valuable for Russia.

Referring to western sanctions against the two countries and efforts to portray a negative image of them to the world, he stressed the need for expanding collaboration to counter western media propaganda.

Jalali, for his part, appreciated Russia for successfully holding second meeting of the two countries' media cooperation committee, highlighting role of media outlets in explaining stances and real images of the two countries to the world.

He also announced Iranian media outlets for further promoting collaboration with Russian partners and undertaking joint projects.

Iran is prepared for holding the third meeting of the committee in Tehran at the earliest so that mediapeople will be able to use the opportunity for forging closer ties.

