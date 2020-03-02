Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on March 2

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Progress made in curbing coronavirus outbreak

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran has made progress in bringing the coronavirus outbreak under full control as the medical staff in the country has been working hard to contain the outbreak.

- IME weekly trade tops $1.1b

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced on Saturday that 826,653 tons of commodities valued at over $1.14 billion were traded in its domestic trading and export halls in the past week (ended February 27).

- Public, personal hygiene to curb coronavirus: ISP secretary

Disinfecting the surroundings and observing personal and public hygiene can prevent the wider spread of the coronavirus across the country, said the secretary of the Iranian Society of Pathology (ISP).

- Armed forces join campaign to contain virus

Iran’s armed forces on Sunday joined the country’s all-out campaign to contain the novel coronavirus which has killed dozens of people and infected hundreds of Iranians.

- Thousands bury Hezbollah fighters martyred in Syria’s Idlib

Thousands of mourners thronged the coffins of five fighters from the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, whose funeral was held Sunday in southern Beirut after they were martyred in neighboring Syria’s northwestern Idlib region.

- Iran officially postpones volleyball super league

Iranian Volleyball Super League has been postponed over coronavirus concerns.

- Irangaam Records to release Shajarian’s album of Khorasani songs

Tehran-based Irangaam Records label plans to release an album of legendary vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian’s Khorasani songs entitled “Khorasaniyat” on March 9.

- World's strongest Paralympian Siamand Rahman dies

The strongest ever Paralympian Siamand Rahman passed away at the age of 32 on Sunday.

- Army produces unique equipment to intensify coronavirus fight

Army has produced unique equipment for diagnosing and countering COVID-19 in the shortest time possible.

- Tax revenues in next fiscal budget overestimated

A senior official believes that the government has overestimated its next year’s revenues from reducing tax breaks, curbing tax evasion and levying wealth tax.

- Tehran hotspot of virus outbreak in Iran

With 170 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the northern province of Tehran, the most populated province has now taken the place of Qom as the epicenter of the rapid outbreak in Iran.

- Tehran stocks pare losses after sharp plunge

Tehran Stock Exchange eked out a 1.9% gain on Sunday and soared close to 9,800 points to pare some of the losses a session earlier.

