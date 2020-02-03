Zarif: Deal of Century to reverse "demonization of Iran" policies

Speaking to the academic staff of the Army Command and Staff School (DAFUS), Zarif said that the US announcement of the Deal of the Century was indeed a great opportunity for Iran.

Zarif added that according to the former ambassador of Israel in Iran who served in the country before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, when the Zionist regime started its plannings for the peace processes of Madrid and Oslo in 1991, it decided to replace Arabs with Iran in enemy schemes with the aims of working out peace with Arab states.

He said they started to implement these schemes within the past ten years in the Arab world by spending a lot on the plan.

With the US help and, unfortunately, the assistance of some Arab countries, he added, a tremendously evil wave was formed to introduce Iran as the main threat to the Arab countries in the region with the aim of persuading them to fight Iran instead of the Zionist regime.

The ultimate goal was to eventually make Arab countries to yield to their demands in an optimum way, he said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further said that the absolutely obscene and shameful behaviors of some Arab countries only prove the fact that they are incapable of resisting the excessive demands of the Zionist regime.

