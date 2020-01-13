Iran Veep terms US exit from region as real revenge

Jahangiri made the remarks Monday in a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis.

He noted that Western countries and especially the US unnecessary interventions have resulted in insecurity and instability in the region.

US has committed big crimes in the region and especially in Iraq and Syria by creating terrorist groups like ISIS.

Jahangiri went on to say that the US out of its arrogant nature assassinated General Soleimani but a wave of solidarity was created among Islamic countries in the region and the regional people sympathized with Iran.

Jahangiri described Iranians' massive turnout in General Soleimani funeral processions an unprecedented happening.

Iranian nations' hatred against US is now more than ever, he reiterated.

Jahangiri appreciated Muslims states in the region for their message of condolences and their sympathy.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri underlined that Iran supports Syrian territorial integrity and sovereignty for establishing peace and stability.

He also expressed the hope the crisis in Idlib to be solved soon.

Tehran is interested in developing economic cooperation with Damascus, he said stressing the importance of implementing agreements.

He noted that Iranian private sector companies are willing to participate in reconstruction of Syria.

Larijani underlined accelerating banking ties between Iran and Syria.

The Syrian prime minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem, and Defense Minister Ali Ayyoyb.

The Syrian delegation is in Tehran to discuss the recent developments in the region, especially the assassination of commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iran's response to it.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish