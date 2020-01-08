Iran Army: Attack on US airbase a legitimate response

Iran’s Army in a statement expressed its support for the IRGC’s missile attack on the US airbase in Iraq that took place last night, warning that the security of Islamic government and people of Iran is the red line for Iranian armed forces.

The statement also stressed that Iran will pursue a strategy to expel all foreign forces, including ‘American terrorists’, from the region.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq early on Wednesday in response to the US assassination of the great commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, along with eight other military forces with a record of fighting the Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq were assassinated by the US on Friday.

The Supreme Leader had called for proportionate military action against the US interests in response to a heinous crime against the Iranian commander who was on a diplomatic mission to Baghdad.

