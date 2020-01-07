Joint venture between Iran, Vietnam to stabilize economic cooperation

Iran-Vietnam Business Forum was held attended by Vice-Chairman of Iran's Chamber of International Affairs Mohammad Reza Karbassi, Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quok Dawn, Vietnamese Ambassador in Tehran Nguyen Yen, and Head of Iran-Vietnam Joint Chamber of Commerce Mostafa Mousavi.

Increasing trade between the two countries to $2 billion was one of the most important issues that the Vice-Chairman of the Iranian Chamber of International Affairs and the Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development called for realization.

Karbasi emphasized that increasing economic ties and the volume of trade exchanges along with good political relations are the demands of Iranian and Vietnamese government officials, adding that Vietnam is a member of ASEAN and Iran in ECO, as well as membership of both countries in the Eurasian Economic Agreement.

They can influence each other's entry into their respective markets while signing an agreement with Eurasia provides good opportunities for developing relations between Iran and Vietnam.

