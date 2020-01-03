Hard days awaiting US for hostile policies: Envoy

In a tweet message on assassination of Soleimani, he said, "We Iranians have always had in the course of history famous commanders who have defended Iran's culture, religion, freedom as well as the Muslim nation against Devilish ill-wishers.

General Soleimani, honorable commander of Iran, who is well-known for countering tyranny and defending humanity and fighting Devilish extremist terrorist across the region, bravely neutralized evil and anti-human plots of the US and regional reactionaries.

Eventually, the great Iranian commander offered his life to all the world's freedom-seekers and oppressed peoples, Qasemi said, noting that his name and memory will forever shine over the region's anti-colonial campaign.

The Trump administration and the US continued to make strategic mistakes in the course of the past decades that brought instability, war, poverty, terrorism and extremism to this sensitive region and this time targeted the man of reason, wisdom and myth of humanity and support for human rights, he said.

Soleimani, the head of IRGC's Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed on Friday morning in the United States' airstrike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.

The Pentagon said in a statement that the attack was carried out on the order of US President Donald Trump with the aim of protecting American overseas personnel.

