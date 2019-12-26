Fragments of crashed plane seen in Sabalan

Ardebil deputy governor general for political and security affairs, Behrouz Nedaei told IRNA late on Thursday that seeing the parts has increased hope for finding wreckage of the plane and rescuers will try to reach the exact location of the crash tomorrow morning.

Snowstorms in Sabalan and darkness of the night did not make it possible to reach the site on Thursday, but Friday, it is expected to carry out successful operations, he said.

Nedaei said that the pilot's fate is not yet known.

A Mikoyan MiG-29 crashed on a training flight on December 25.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish