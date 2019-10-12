Zarif: Iran categorically opposes nuclear arms

"#Iran's Leader has long made it abundantly clear that nuclear weapons are immoral & contravene Islamic principles," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

"Their development, acquisition, stockpiling & use is thus forbidden," he added.

Zarif noted: "We're categorically opposed to nuclear arms as a religious/moral duty & strategic imperative."

On Wednesday, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that making, keeping and utilizing nuclear weapons are banned according to the Islamic law, adding the country has never pursued nukes.

"Nuclear science is beneficial, but since it’s not been coupled with the love for humanity, it led to nuclear disasters. Despite having the ability to develop nukes, we firmly and bravely avoided it, for making and keeping nukes, like using them, is haram."

The Supreme Leader said that science if not coupled with the upright intellectual approach, will become dangerous, adding, "That's why we believe academic elites should seriously pursue ‘religion’ and ‘nationality’. We want science, but we don’t want our universities to be a reproduction of some US university."

