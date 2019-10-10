Pakistan says PM Imran Khan’s Iran, Saudi visit on cards

While responding to a question at his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Dr. Mohammad Faisal said that the possibility of a visit of Prime Minister to Iran and Saudi Arabia is on the cards.

“I will update you as things unfold,” he said.

Earlier local media quoting official sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to travel to Iran and Saudi Arabia this month as part of Pakistan’s efforts to defuse brewing tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to New York had stated that both the United States and Saudi Arabia asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

Before departing to New York, Prime Minister also made a stopover in Riyadh where he held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, the prime minister also met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

