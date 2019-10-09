Leader highlights Iran's policy of never approaching nukes

The Ayatollah made the remarks in a meeting with a group of academic elites and top scientific talents on Wednesday.

The Leader went on to stress that "Nuclear science is beneficial but since it’s not been coupled with a love for humanity, it led to nuclear disasters. Despite having the ability to develop nukes, we firmly and bravely avoided it, for building and keeping nukes, like using them, is haram."

"Science, if not coupled with the upright intellectual approach, will become dangerous. That’s why we believe academic elites should seriously pursue ‘religion’ and ‘nationality’. We want science but we don’t want our universities to be a reproduction of some US university," he added.

