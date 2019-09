There are some 55 monuments and sites on the ancient Silk Road, said Feng Jing, Chief of the Asia and the Pacific Unit at UNESCO’s World Heritage Centre on Tuesday in the Iranian city of Hamedan.

He was addressing the 6th meeting of the Coordinating Committee on the Serial Transnational World Heritage Nomination of the Silk Roads.

He called for more attention to be paid to those monuments and sites that were on the secondary roads.

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish