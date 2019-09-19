Zarif: B_Team try to deceive Trump into war

"Act of war"or AGITATION for WAR?," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Thursday adding: "Remnants of #B_Team (+ambitious allies) try to deceive @realdonaldtrump into war."

"For their own sake, they should pray that they won't get what they seek," he noted.

"They're still paying for much smaller #Yemen war they were too arrogant to end 4yrs ago," Zarif reiterated.

Meanwhile in a separate message, he said "Old habits clearly die hard, @SecPompeo."

"Lies and cheating" - and groveling to foreign clients who harbor utter disregard for blood & treasure - have reached new high over last few days," he noted.

Zarif went on to say: "Path to redemption: Seizing opportunity to end disaster in #Yemen - not widening it!"

In the meantime, Iranian top diplomat said: "@SecPompeo tries to dodge US obligation to issue visas for UN delegates by resorting to self-arrogated designations."

"A history lesson, perhaps, for my novice counterpart, Iranian top diplomat noted adding: "Nelson Mandela was on U.S. Terrorist Watch List until 2008; 15 years after receiving Nobel Peace Prize."

