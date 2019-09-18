ASEAN Chair counts extensive capacities to develop ties with Iran

Addressing the ceremony to mark the 52nd Anniversary of ASEAN Day in Tehran, Alimudin said: "ASEAN maintains good relations with countries and dialog partners around the world."

He added: "With regard to ASEAN-Iran cooperation, there are extensive capacities for promoting relations considering their economic, scientific, technology and cultural richness."

"The accession of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in August 2018 gives impetus for ASEAN member countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran to promote perpetual peace, everlasting amity, and cooperation among our people which would contribute to our strength, solidarity and closer relations,"Indonesian diplomat noted.

"With our common Endeavour, I am convinced that ASEAN will have a bright future and further strengthen the unity, solitary and cooperation in any fields thus making important contributions to peace, stability, security, cooperation, and development in the region and across the world around," he said, adding: "The ASEAN Tehran Committee is ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international community in the Islamic Republic of Iran to promote external relations of ASEAN with friendly countries, regional, and international organizations that we represent."

"ASEAN with its three pillars namely political security, economic and socio-culture emphasizes the needs to accelerate economic, social and cultural development alongside the promotion of regional stability. To that end for the year 2019, ASEAN under the chairmanship of Thailand emphasizes the theme “Advancing partnership for sustainability," Alimudin reiterated.

Stressing the importance and the promotion of ASEAN, he said: "The Secretary-General of ASEAN, H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi in his speech during the celebration of the 52nd Anniversary of the founding of ASEAN on August 8, 2019 stated that ASEAN has grown into a full-fledged association with a combined population of 647 million people and combined GDP of just under USD 3 trillion, making ASEAN as the third-largest economy in Asia and the fifth-largest in the world."

"The Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Antonio Guterres in his remarks to ASEAN Leaders gathering in Denpasar in October 2018 recognized that ASEAN has made important progress over the half past century to become more and more a global economic powerhouse, "Alimudin stressed.

