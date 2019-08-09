China, France vow to enhance cooperation to ease tensions on Iran nuclear issue

During the phone talks, Wang expressed China's support for the mediation efforts France has made to resolve the stalemate on the Iran nuclear issue, saying that China has also made huge efforts in saving the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Xinhua reported.

Adhering to the deal means safeguarding multilateralism, safeguarding fairness and justice, and safeguarding regional security and stability, said Wang.

As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China is willing to join hands with France to safeguard the authority and validity of the international agreement, encourage all parties to show flexibility, and, in particular, prevent further escalation of the tensions, said Wang.

For his part, Bonne briefed Wang on the current situation of the Iran nuclear issue, while expressing willingness to enhance coordination and cooperation with China in a bid to create conditions for easing the tensions through dialogue.

