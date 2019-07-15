EU top diplomat: Brussels meeting focuses on preserving JCPOA

"We have probably today the longest ever Foreign Affairs Council of these five years, we have a very intense agenda. We will start with a point on Iran," Mogherini said upon arrival at the Foreign Affairs Council.

She added: "We will see how we can together with all the Member States and with the rest of our international partners preserve the nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) with Iran, and put in place all the measures so that Iran can go back to full compliance as it has been until a few days ago."

She noted : "We will then have a point on Iraq. I am just back from Baghdad, where I have seen with my own eyes on one side the positive developments, especially on the security dimension, but also the urgent need for the international community led by the European Union to support the government, the authorities."

Earlier, Mogherini said that the EU supports Iraq's proposal to hold peace conference to ease tensions between the United States and Iran.

"We support completely the idea of regional conference that Iraqi government is proposing and the EU is fully behind that and fully ready to support this idea," Mogherini told reporters.

Mogherini said that she held talks with the Iraqi leaders and discussed the need to ease tensions and to pursue means to hold dialogue to avoid serious consequences of miscalculations.

A day after Iran said it has reduced commitment to the JCPOA to reciprocate the EU inaction to remedy broken trade and banking ties, Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that the new level of nuclear enrichment stands at 4.5%.

Just a year after the US exit from the multinational accord in May 2018, Iran announced it will suspend some of its commitments under the deal. The country said it will no longer send its surplus uranium and heavy water to foreign countries.

Iran also warned that it will carry out further suspensions of its nuclear commitments if the other parties to the deal fail to take practical steps to honor their pledges after 60 days.

Iran says its measures are in line with Articles 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal and argues that it aims to save the deal that has been already breached by the US.

After the end of the 60-day deadline, Iran took its second step in suspending some nuclear commitments and said it has surpassed the 3.67% limit for nuclear enrichment.

