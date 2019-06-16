16 June 2019 - 12:37
Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan presidents to meet in Sochi

Moscow, June 16, IRNA – Minister of North Caucasus of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bocharnikov announced that presidents of Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan are slated to hold meeting in Sochi in August.

According to Russian media, Bocharnikov made the remarks in Iran-North Caucasus conference which is underway in Tehran.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting with his Azeri counterpart which was held on the sidelines of 'Belt and Road Initiative' meeting in Beijing, said the next meeting of Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan presidents will be held in Russia in August.

Meanwhile earlier, Azeri Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had announced that the three presidents will meet in Russia.

He described the trilateral meeting as a good and effective initiative for exchanging views and discussing regional and international issues.

He noted that Tehran, Moscow and Baku officials are supporting this procedure.

The first and the second trilateral meetings were held on August, 2016 in Baku and November, 2017 in Tehran.

