Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan presidents to meet in Sochi

According to Russian media, Bocharnikov made the remarks in Iran-North Caucasus conference which is underway in Tehran.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting with his Azeri counterpart which was held on the sidelines of 'Belt and Road Initiative' meeting in Beijing, said the next meeting of Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan presidents will be held in Russia in August.

Meanwhile earlier, Azeri Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had announced that the three presidents will meet in Russia.

He described the trilateral meeting as a good and effective initiative for exchanging views and discussing regional and international issues.

He noted that Tehran, Moscow and Baku officials are supporting this procedure.

The first and the second trilateral meetings were held on August, 2016 in Baku and November, 2017 in Tehran.

