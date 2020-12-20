National Nurse Day coinciding with Yalda Eve

Yalda, the year's longest night which actually heralds the coming of longer days by the winter being just around the corner is one of the nation's most charming festivals. Iran's National Nurse Day coincides with the birth anniversary of one of the most revered ladies for Shia Muslims Hadrat Zeinab (SA). Tehran, Iran. December 20, 2020. IRNA/ Hassan Shirvani.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish