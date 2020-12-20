Dec 20, 2020, 2:31 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 84155166
0 Persons

Tags

National Nurse Day coinciding with Yalda Eve

Yalda, the year's longest night which actually heralds the coming of longer days by the winter being just around the corner is one of the nation's most charming festivals. Iran's National Nurse Day coincides with the birth anniversary of one of the most revered ladies for Shia Muslims Hadrat Zeinab (SA). Tehran, Iran. December 20, 2020. IRNA/ Hassan Shirvani.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 9 =