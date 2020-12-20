National Nurse Day coinciding with Yalda Eve

Yalda, the year's longest night which actually heralds the coming of longer days by the winter being just around the corner is one of the nation's most charming festivals. Iran's National Nurse Day coincides with the birth anniversary of one of the most revered ladies for Shia Muslims Hadrat Zeinab (SA). Tehran, Iran. December 20, 2020. IRNA/ Hassan Shirvani.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Iran applies to register “Yalda” on UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list
Tehran, Dec 20, IRNA – Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Mohammad…
-
Iran seeking to register Yalda Night on UNESCO's list: FM spox
Tehran, Dec 19, IRNA – Iran is seeking to register the ancient festivity of “Yalda Night” on…
-
Online concert by Iranian Rastak Music Group
Rastak Music Group performed online concert to mark Yalda Night traditional ceremony. Rastak…
-
Iran's cultural office in Japan to perform music online ahead of Yalda Night
Tehran, Dec 17, IRNA -- A specialized meeting and workshop on 'introducing the Iranian traditional…
Your Comment